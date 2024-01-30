Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Share Price Might Move Down By -10.74%

In the last trading session, 9.56 million shares of the Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.24, and it changed around $0.07 or 2.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.51B. GRAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.92, offering almost -20.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.21% since then. We note from Grab Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.09 million.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Instantly GRAB has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.86% year-to-date, but still up 6.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is -0.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 77.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.43 day(s).

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Grab Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.83 percent over the past six months and at a 75.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.20%.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 24.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.09% of Grab Holdings Limited shares, and 55.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.20%. Grab Holdings Limited stock is held by 462 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 18.98% of the shares, which is about 709.27 million shares worth $2.43 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.72% or 288.42 million shares worth $989.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 70.87 million shares worth $243.08 million, making up 1.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 52.03 million shares worth around $199.29 million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.