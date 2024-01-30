Galera Therapeutics Inc’s (GRTX): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around $0.01 or 5.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.33M. GRTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.59, offering almost -1789.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.63% since then. We note from Galera Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.90 million.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Instantly GRTX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 30.67% year-to-date, but still up 5.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) is 32.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.58 day(s).

Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 39.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.00% in the next quarter.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.45% of Galera Therapeutics Inc shares, and 35.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.40%. Galera Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 47 institutions, with Sofinnova Investments, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.02% of the shares, which is about 3.08 million shares worth $9.62 million.

Novo Holdings A/S, with 4.78% or 2.1 million shares worth $6.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.05 million shares worth $3.28 million, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $0.98 million, which represents about 0.72% of the total shares outstanding.