Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX)

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.55, and it changed around $1.36 or 18.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $335.59M. CDLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.57, offering almost -128.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.94% since then. We note from Cardlytics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 836.76K.

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) trade information

Instantly CDLX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -7.17% year-to-date, but still up 35.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) is -8.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.24 day(s).

Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.93%. Cardlytics Inc earnings are expected to increase by 91.38% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 44.10% per year for the next five years.

CDLX Dividends

Cardlytics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.66% of Cardlytics Inc shares, and 72.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.48%. Cardlytics Inc stock is held by 163 institutions, with CAS Investment Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.36% of the shares, which is about 5.42 million shares worth $34.23 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.57% or 2.86 million shares worth $18.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.0 million shares worth $6.29 million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $13.62 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.