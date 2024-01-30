Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc Stocks (NASDAQ: CTXR)

In the last trading session, 1.49 million shares of the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $106.30M. CTXR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.71, offering almost -155.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.45% since then. We note from Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 541.57K.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Instantly CTXR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.61% year-to-date, but still down -4.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) is -15.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 24.73 day(s).

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.29 percent over the past six months and at a 179.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.21%.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 12.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.74% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 15.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.96%. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 92 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.09% of the shares, which is about 8.08 million shares worth $9.7 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.21% or 6.68 million shares worth $8.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.0 million shares worth $4.8 million, making up 2.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.76 million shares worth around $2.52 million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.