Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Altria Group Inc. Stocks (NYSE: MO)

In the last trading session, 7.93 million shares of the Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) were traded, and its beta was 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.53, and it changed around $0.33 or 0.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $71.68B. MO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.11, offering almost -18.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $39.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.63% since then. We note from Altria Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.28 million.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) trade information

Instantly MO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.47% year-to-date, but still up 0.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) is 0.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.52 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Altria Group Inc. (MO) estimates and forecasts

Altria Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.90 percent over the past six months and at a 2.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -0.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 0.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Altria Group Inc. to make $4.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.08 billion and $4.9 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.70%. Altria Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 2.46% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 2.44% per year for the next five years.

MO Dividends

Altria Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.47 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.84. It is important to note, however, that the 9.47% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of Altria Group Inc. shares, and 59.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.42%. Altria Group Inc. stock is held by 2,201 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.08% of the shares, which is about 161.11 million shares worth $7.3 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.71% or 119.06 million shares worth $5.39 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 55.68 million shares worth $2.52 billion, making up 3.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 42.5 million shares worth around $1.93 billion, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.