Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC)

In today’s recent session, 1.33 million shares of the VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.11, and it changed around -$0.42 or -2.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.66B. VFC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.13, offering almost -87.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.9% since then. We note from VF Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.28 million.

VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC) trade information

Instantly VFC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.96% year-to-date, but still up 2.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC) is -10.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.78 day(s).

VF Corp. (VFC) estimates and forecasts

VF Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.60 percent over the past six months and at a -27.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect VF Corp. to make $2.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.44%. VF Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -30.12% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 0.65% per year for the next five years.

VFC Dividends

VF Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 05 and February 09. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.78. It is important to note, however, that the 4.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.92% of VF Corp. shares, and 89.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.99%. VF Corp. stock is held by 901 institutions, with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 19.81% of the shares, which is about 77.02 million shares worth $1.47 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.48% or 40.76 million shares worth $778.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 10.94 million shares worth $208.83 million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 7.86 million shares worth around $149.95 million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.