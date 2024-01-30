Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER)

In the last trading session, 15.84 million shares of the Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $66.98, and it changed around $1.46 or 2.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $137.84B. UBER currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.04, offering almost 1.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.38% since then. We note from Uber Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.02 million.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Instantly UBER has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 8.79% year-to-date, but still up 3.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) is 5.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 71.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Uber Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 39.14 percent over the past six months and at a 107.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.17%. Uber Technologies Inc earnings are expected to increase by 108.25% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 23.17% per year for the next five years.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 07.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of Uber Technologies Inc shares, and 78.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.05%. Uber Technologies Inc stock is held by 1,825 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.59% of the shares, which is about 155.05 million shares worth $6.69 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 7.05% or 144.14 million shares worth $6.22 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 59.98 million shares worth $2.59 billion, making up 2.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 28.13 million shares worth around $1.21 billion, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.