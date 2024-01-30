Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG)

In the last trading session, 11.75 million shares of the Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) were traded, and its beta was 2.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.77, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.67B. RIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.88, offering almost -53.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.53% since then. We note from Transocean Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.81 million.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Instantly RIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.13% year-to-date, but still up 6.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) is -12.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 126.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.05 day(s).

Transocean Ltd (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Transocean Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.51 percent over the past six months and at a -10.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 51.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 84.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $762.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Transocean Ltd to make $882.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $606 million and $649 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.57%.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 19 and February 23.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.81% of Transocean Ltd shares, and 68.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.42%. Transocean Ltd stock is held by 537 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.49% of the shares, which is about 65.08 million shares worth $456.23 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 5.93% or 45.47 million shares worth $318.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 21.58 million shares worth $151.25 million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 17.81 million shares worth around $124.84 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.