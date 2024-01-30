Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC)

In the last trading session, 17.96 million shares of the Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.78, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.74B. ERIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.36, offering almost -10.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.09% since then. We note from Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.56 million.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.25% year-to-date, but still down -1.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) is -8.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.00 percent over the past six months and at a -2.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.83%. Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR earnings are expected to increase by 156.74% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 1.50% per year for the next five years.

ERIC Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.51 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.26. It is important to note, however, that the 4.51% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR shares, and 9.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.65%. Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR stock is held by 285 institutions, with Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.39% of the shares, which is about 104.62 million shares worth $570.17 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 1.79% or 55.22 million shares worth $300.94 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Windsor II and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 54.6 million shares worth $275.74 million, making up 1.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 38.74 million shares worth around $211.15 million, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.