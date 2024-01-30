Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE)

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) have been traded, and its beta is -0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.18, and it changed around -$0.27 or -1.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.04B. BEKE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.86, offering almost -47.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.17% since then. We note from KE Holdings Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.37 million.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.55% year-to-date, but still up 1.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) is -12.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.71 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

KE Holdings Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.75 percent over the past six months and at a 232.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -13.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -43.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.66 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect KE Holdings Inc ADR to make $2.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.41 billion and $2.52 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.42%. KE Holdings Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 243.97% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 57.00% per year for the next five years.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 0.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.