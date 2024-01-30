Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ: IMCR)

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.50, and it changed around -$6.6 or -9.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.24B. IMCR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.77, offering almost -14.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $42.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.56% since then. We note from Immunocore Holdings plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 373.45K.

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR) trade information

Instantly IMCR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.13% year-to-date, but still down -9.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR) is -4.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.03 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR) estimates and forecasts

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.73 percent over the past six months and at a 12.84% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Immunocore Holdings plc ADR to make $68.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $60.4 million and $58.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.00%.

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.33% of Immunocore Holdings plc ADR shares, and 77.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.98%. Immunocore Holdings plc ADR stock is held by 175 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.32% of the shares, which is about 6.03 million shares worth $361.54 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 7.55% or 3.7 million shares worth $221.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 2.09 million shares worth $137.61 million, making up 4.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $99.5 million, which represents about 3.39% of the total shares outstanding.