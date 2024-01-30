Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC)

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) were traded, and its beta was 2.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.05, and it changed around $0.93 or 4.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.50B. FLNC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.32, offering almost -48.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.17% since then. We note from Fluence Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Instantly FLNC has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.74% year-to-date, but still down -0.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) is -16.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.22 day(s).

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Fluence Energy Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.98 percent over the past six months and at a 115.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.91%.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 13.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.58% of Fluence Energy Inc shares, and 71.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.47%. Fluence Energy Inc stock is held by 270 institutions, with Siemens Ag being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 33.53% of the shares, which is about 39.74 million shares worth $1.06 billion.

Siemens Pension Trust E.V., with 15.91% or 18.85 million shares worth $502.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.26 million shares worth $33.45 million, making up 1.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $28.15 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.