Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS)

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.36, and it changed around $1.32 or 2.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.75B. APLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.75, offering almost -44.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.66% since then. We note from Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 million.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

Instantly APLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.19% year-to-date, but still down -0.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) is 3.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.29 day(s).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 104.12 percent over the past six months and at a 27.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.80%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings are expected to increase by 26.48% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 33.30% per year for the next five years.

APLS Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 19 and February 23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.46% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 98.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.82%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 374 institutions, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.44% of the shares, which is about 11.11 million shares worth $1.01 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.98% or 9.4 million shares worth $856.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 5.89 million shares worth $151.79 million, making up 5.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.11 million shares worth around $283.01 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.