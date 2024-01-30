Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL)

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) were traded, and its beta was 0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.59, and it changed around $0.27 or 5.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.62B. ABCL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.38, offering almost -103.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.77% since then. We note from AbCellera Biologics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

Instantly ABCL has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.10% year-to-date, but still up 1.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) is -3.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.17 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

AbCellera Biologics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.31 percent over the past six months and at a -196.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -92.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect AbCellera Biologics Inc to make $13.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.55 million and $12.19 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -58.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 308.35%. AbCellera Biologics Inc earnings are expected to increase by -191.96% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

ABCL Dividends

AbCellera Biologics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 20.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.17% of AbCellera Biologics Inc shares, and 43.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.93%. AbCellera Biologics Inc stock is held by 195 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.11% of the shares, which is about 26.36 million shares worth $170.32 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 5.69% or 16.45 million shares worth $106.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.48 million shares worth $35.4 million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund held roughly 2.87 million shares worth around $18.55 million, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.