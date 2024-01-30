Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTP)

In today’s recent session, 1.74 million shares of the 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around -$0.21 or -40.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.78M. SXTP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.65, offering almost -2690.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -58.06% since then. We note from 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 607.02K.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) trade information

Instantly SXTP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -40.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -69.90% year-to-date, but still down -61.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) is -72.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 90030.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $100k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.70% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 9.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.97%. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 8 institutions, with Central Bank & Trust Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 6.16% of the shares, which is about 0.36 million shares worth $0.11 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.38% or 22193.0 shares worth $6877.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 7089.0 shares worth $2196.0, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares.