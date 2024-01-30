Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.97 million shares of the Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.31, and it changed around -$0.22 or -3.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.02B. YMM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.52, offering almost -35.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.26% since then. We note from Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.95 million.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Instantly YMM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.99% year-to-date, but still down -5.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) is -8.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.2 day(s).

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) estimates and forecasts

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.75 percent over the past six months and at a 89.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $317.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR to make $284.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $278.73 million and $247.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.80%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by 85.32% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 35.90% per year for the next five years.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR shares, and 47.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.75%. Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR stock is held by 203 institutions, with Farallon Capital Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.93% of the shares, which is about 45.86 million shares worth $285.24 million.

All-Stars Investment Ltd., with 3.81% or 35.46 million shares worth $220.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 29.06 million shares worth $180.74 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held roughly 12.23 million shares worth around $71.04 million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.