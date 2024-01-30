FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE: FREY): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) were traded, and its beta was 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.44, and it changed around $0.12 or 9.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $201.18M. FREY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.10, offering almost -601.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.19% since then. We note from FREYR Battery Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.53 million.

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Instantly FREY has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -22.99% year-to-date, but still up 5.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) is -24.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.86 day(s).

FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) estimates and forecasts

FREYR Battery Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -82.61 percent over the past six months and at a -18.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -225.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -111.10% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $500k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect FREYR Battery Inc. to make $1.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 25 and February 29.

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.88% of FREYR Battery Inc. shares, and 43.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.05%. FREYR Battery Inc. stock is held by 189 institutions, with Kim, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.23% of the shares, which is about 11.5 million shares worth $107.53 million.

Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC, with 4.98% or 6.95 million shares worth $64.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 1.31 million shares worth $6.39 million, making up 0.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $7.83 million, which represents about 0.90% of the total shares outstanding.