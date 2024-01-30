Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around -$0.03 or -8.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.43M. FRGT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.70, offering almost -2580.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25. We note from Freight Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.52 million.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Instantly FRGT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.55% year-to-date, but still down -6.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) is -28.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.00%.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.28% of Freight Technologies Inc shares, and 1.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.80%. Freight Technologies Inc stock is held by 8 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.17% of the shares, which is about 16194.0 shares worth $4189.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.15% or 14359.0 shares worth $3714.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 761.0 shares worth $196.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF held roughly 189.0 shares worth around $48.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.