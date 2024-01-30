Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) were traded, and its beta was 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.47, and it changed around $1.53 or 12.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $769.81M. EOLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.81, offering almost 4.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.51% since then. We note from Evolus Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 731.49K.

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) trade information

Instantly EOLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 27.92% year-to-date, but still up 11.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) is 32.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.24 day(s).

Evolus Inc (EOLS) estimates and forecasts

Evolus Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.97 percent over the past six months and at a 50.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $59.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Evolus Inc to make $57.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $43.65 million and $41.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.50%. Evolus Inc earnings are expected to increase by 42.13% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 16.50% per year for the next five years.

EOLS Dividends

Evolus Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 11.

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.16% of Evolus Inc shares, and 76.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.83%. Evolus Inc stock is held by 189 institutions, with Stonepine Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.91% of the shares, which is about 4.51 million shares worth $32.76 million.

Tang Capital Management, LLC, with 5.44% or 3.1 million shares worth $22.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.1 million shares worth $8.01 million, making up 1.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $9.3 million, which represents about 1.65% of the total shares outstanding.