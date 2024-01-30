Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.71, and it changed around -$0.62 or -1.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.57B. LPG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.54, offering almost -27.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.7% since then. We note from Dorian LPG Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) trade information

Instantly LPG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.76% year-to-date, but still down -5.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) is -15.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.07 day(s).

Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) estimates and forecasts

Dorian LPG Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.02 percent over the past six months and at a 73.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.80%.

Dorian LPG Ltd earnings are expected to increase by 85.69% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

LPG Dividends

Dorian LPG Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.43 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.88. It is important to note, however, that the 7.43% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.80% of Dorian LPG Ltd shares, and 62.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.13%. Dorian LPG Ltd stock is held by 294 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.71% of the shares, which is about 5.13 million shares worth $131.67 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 7.90% or 3.19 million shares worth $81.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 2.29 million shares worth $65.86 million, making up 5.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $30.2 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.