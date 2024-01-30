Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 1.49 million shares of the Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.78, and it changed around -$0.31 or -0.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.60B. DAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.81, offering almost -25.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.08% since then. We note from Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.71 million.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Instantly DAL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.12% year-to-date, but still up 4.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is -2.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.01 percent over the past six months and at a 6.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.81%. Delta Air Lines, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 3.37% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.12% per year for the next five years.

DAL Dividends

Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 11 and April 15. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 0.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.33% of Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares, and 71.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.33%. Delta Air Lines, Inc. stock is held by 1,349 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.26% of the shares, which is about 72.47 million shares worth $3.45 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.20% or 39.89 million shares worth $1.9 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 20.11 million shares worth $956.03 million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 15.73 million shares worth around $747.66 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.