Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE: DNMR): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around -$0.03 or -4.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.82M. DNMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.59, offering almost -606.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.62% since then. We note from Danimer Scientific Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

Instantly DNMR has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -35.79% year-to-date, but still down -9.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) is -35.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.5 day(s).

Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR) estimates and forecasts

Danimer Scientific Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.10 percent over the past six months and at a -33.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.40%.

DNMR Dividends

Danimer Scientific Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 26 and April 01.

Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.08% of Danimer Scientific Inc shares, and 39.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.53%. Danimer Scientific Inc stock is held by 201 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.88% of the shares, which is about 6.0 million shares worth $14.27 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.90% or 5.0 million shares worth $11.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.92 million shares worth $6.95 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.04 million shares worth around $3.97 million, which represents about 2.00% of the total shares outstanding.