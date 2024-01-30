D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) Shares Might Go Up 47.47% This Year

In today’s recent session, 1.17 million shares of the D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $142.34, and it changed around $2.14 or 1.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.23B. DHI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $157.93, offering almost -10.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $89.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.44% since then. We note from D.R. Horton Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 million.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) trade information

Instantly DHI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.34% year-to-date, but still down -0.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is -6.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.04 day(s).

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) estimates and forecasts

D.R. Horton Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.06 percent over the past six months and at a 2.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -14.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 0.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.26 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect D.R. Horton Inc. to make $10.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.41%. D.R. Horton Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 2.83% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.88% per year for the next five years.

DHI Dividends

D.R. Horton Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.76 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.76% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.20% of D.R. Horton Inc. shares, and 85.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.12%. D.R. Horton Inc. stock is held by 1,361 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.26% of the shares, which is about 34.72 million shares worth $4.22 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 9.14% or 30.93 million shares worth $3.76 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 13.18 million shares worth $1.6 billion, making up 3.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.55 million shares worth around $1.16 billion, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.