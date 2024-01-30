Could Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 9.08 million shares of the Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were traded, and its beta was 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.51, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.63B. BEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.37, offering almost -24.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.47% since then. We note from Franklin Resources, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.54 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) trade information

Instantly BEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -7.65% year-to-date, but still down -2.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is -8.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.77 day(s).

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) estimates and forecasts

Franklin Resources, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.78 percent over the past six months and at a -3.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Franklin Resources, Inc. to make $1.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.38%. Franklin Resources, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -2.56% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 12.53% per year for the next five years.

BEN Dividends

Franklin Resources, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.54 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.25. It is important to note, however, that the 4.54% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.75% of Franklin Resources, Inc. shares, and 55.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.88%. Franklin Resources, Inc. stock is held by 786 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.97% of the shares, which is about 34.78 million shares worth $929.07 million.

State Street Corporation, with 6.36% or 31.76 million shares worth $848.26 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 13.04 million shares worth $320.57 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.36 million shares worth around $249.97 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.