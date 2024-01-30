Could Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s (NYSE: SAN) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 1.49 million shares of the Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.92, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.57B. SAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.29, offering almost -9.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.37% since then. We note from Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 million.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Instantly SAN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.19% year-to-date, but still down -1.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) is -5.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.94 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Banco Santander S.A. ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.61 percent over the past six months and at a 22.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.33%. Banco Santander S.A. ADR earnings are expected to increase by 16.96% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 16.97% per year for the next five years.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 and February 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.22. It is important to note, however, that the 5.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Banco Santander S.A. ADR shares, and 2.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.20%. Banco Santander S.A. ADR stock is held by 391 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.95% of the shares, which is about 154.54 million shares worth $573.36 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.14% or 23.29 million shares worth $86.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 88.61 million shares worth $342.91 million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Eafe ETF held roughly 50.84 million shares worth around $191.16 million, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.