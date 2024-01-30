Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 2.07 million shares of the Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) were traded, and its beta was 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.33, and it changed around $0.67 or 3.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.30B. CORT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.28, offering almost -53.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.02% since then. We note from Corcept Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) trade information

Instantly CORT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -31.25% year-to-date, but still down -5.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) is -31.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.08 day(s).

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) estimates and forecasts

Corcept Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.91 percent over the past six months and at a 6.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.38%.

CORT Dividends

Corcept Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.46% of Corcept Therapeutics Inc shares, and 81.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.22%. Corcept Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 355 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.91% of the shares, which is about 15.29 million shares worth $340.18 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.08% or 9.31 million shares worth $207.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 6.09 million shares worth $166.0 million, making up 5.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 2.68 million shares worth around $68.31 million, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.