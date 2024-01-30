Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) were traded, and its beta was 2.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.48, and it changed around $0.79 or 7.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $710.38M. CMPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.15, offering almost 2.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.36% since then. We note from Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 584.73K.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) trade information

Instantly CMPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 31.20% year-to-date, but still up 31.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) is 26.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.37 day(s).

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) estimates and forecasts

Compass Pathways Plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.29 percent over the past six months and at a -4.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.50% in the next quarter.

CMPS Dividends

Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 05 and February 09.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.41% of Compass Pathways Plc ADR shares, and 38.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.23%. Compass Pathways Plc ADR stock is held by 139 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 5.32% of the shares, which is about 2.43 million shares worth $18.0 million.

AGF Management Ltd., with 2.62% or 1.2 million shares worth $9.94 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 2.41 million shares worth $17.84 million, making up 5.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $2.31 million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.