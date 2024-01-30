Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were traded, and its beta was 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.83, and it changed around $0.07 or 1.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $523.94M. CYH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.01, offering almost -109.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.52% since then. We note from Community Health Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Instantly CYH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 22.36% year-to-date, but still up 2.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is 19.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Community Health Systems, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.51 percent over the past six months and at a 31.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.60%.

Community Health Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.17% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -7.95% per year for the next five years.

CYH Dividends

Community Health Systems, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 19.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.79% of Community Health Systems, Inc. shares, and 81.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.05%. Community Health Systems, Inc. stock is held by 238 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.09% of the shares, which is about 20.64 million shares worth $90.83 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.26% or 9.93 million shares worth $43.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 8.6 million shares worth $24.93 million, making up 6.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.98 million shares worth around $17.53 million, which represents about 2.91% of the total shares outstanding.