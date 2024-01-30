CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) were traded, and its beta was 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.49, and it changed around $0.08 or 3.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $528.03M. COMM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.92, offering almost -258.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.18% since then. We note from CommScope Holding Company Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.78 million.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Instantly COMM has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.70% year-to-date, but still up 8.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) is -12.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.31 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) estimates and forecasts

CommScope Holding Company Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.92 percent over the past six months and at a -56.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -89.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -85.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -23.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect CommScope Holding Company Inc to make $1.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -35.30%.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.04% of CommScope Holding Company Inc shares, and 55.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.60%. CommScope Holding Company Inc stock is held by 272 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.20% of the shares, which is about 34.33 million shares worth $193.29 million.

Fpr Partners Llc, with 9.89% or 20.95 million shares worth $117.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 9.03 million shares worth $30.35 million, making up 4.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.27 million shares worth around $35.3 million, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.