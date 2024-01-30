Comcast Corp’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 19.19 million shares of the Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were traded, and its beta was 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.11, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $185.60B. CMCSA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.46, offering almost -2.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.9% since then. We note from Comcast Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.41 million.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) trade information

Instantly CMCSA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 5.15% year-to-date, but still up 5.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is 4.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.44 day(s).

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) estimates and forecasts

Comcast Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.95 percent over the past six months and at a 8.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.96%. Comcast Corp earnings are expected to increase by 7.69% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 9.78% per year for the next five years.

CMCSA Dividends

Comcast Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.24. It is important to note, however, that the 2.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.73% of Comcast Corp shares, and 88.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.78%. Comcast Corp stock is held by 2,964 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.48% of the shares, which is about 390.36 million shares worth $16.22 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.63% or 314.16 million shares worth $13.05 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 129.71 million shares worth $5.39 billion, making up 3.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 99.03 million shares worth around $4.11 billion, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.