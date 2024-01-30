Coca-Cola Co: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of KO Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 14.45 million shares of the Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) were traded, and its beta was 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.73, and it changed around $0.36 or 0.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $258.24B. KO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.99, offering almost -8.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.69% since then. We note from Coca-Cola Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.00 million.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) trade information

Instantly KO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.36% year-to-date, but still up 0.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) is 1.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.56 day(s).

Coca-Cola Co (KO) estimates and forecasts

Coca-Cola Co share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.40 percent over the past six months and at a 8.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 31.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.03%. Coca-Cola Co earnings are expected to increase by 8.31% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 6.22% per year for the next five years.

KO Dividends

Coca-Cola Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.81. It is important to note, however, that the 3.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of Coca-Cola Co shares, and 71.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.19%. Coca-Cola Co stock is held by 3,641 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.25% of the shares, which is about 400.0 million shares worth $24.09 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.55% or 369.88 million shares worth $22.27 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 121.15 million shares worth $7.3 billion, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 92.67 million shares worth around $5.58 billion, which represents about 2.14% of the total shares outstanding.