Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.3 million shares of the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were traded, and its beta was 2.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.82, and it changed around -$0.09 or -4.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $879.08M. CCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.14, offering almost -17.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.6% since then. We note from Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

Instantly CCO has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. On the other hand, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is -2.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.74 day(s).

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.33 percent over the past six months and at a -407.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.22%. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -165.77% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 7.00% per year for the next five years.

CCO Dividends

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 27.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.94% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, and 95.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.75%. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock is held by 211 institutions, with Allianz Asset Management GmbH being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 21.72% of the shares, which is about 104.87 million shares worth $143.68 million.

Ares Management LLC, with 11.56% or 55.83 million shares worth $76.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 50.86 million shares worth $69.68 million, making up 10.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.06 million shares worth around $15.15 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.