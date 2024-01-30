Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 13.45 million shares of the Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.29, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $212.48B. CSCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.19, offering almost -11.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.87% since then. We note from Cisco Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.80 million.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

Instantly CSCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.50% year-to-date, but still up 1.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is 3.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.35 day(s).

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) estimates and forecasts

Cisco Systems, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.38 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.71 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. to make $13.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 173.71%. Cisco Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -0.49% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 6.41% per year for the next five years.

CSCO Dividends

Cisco Systems, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.01 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.57. It is important to note, however, that the 3.01% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.