Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 1.7 million shares of the Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.76, and it changed around -$0.55 or -0.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.78B. CARR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.04, offering almost -7.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.76% since then. We note from Carrier Global Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.74 million.

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) trade information

Instantly CARR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.95% year-to-date, but still down -0.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) is -3.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.91 day(s).

Carrier Global Corp (CARR) estimates and forecasts

Carrier Global Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.37 percent over the past six months and at a 16.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.71%. Carrier Global Corp earnings are expected to increase by 16.08% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 9.80% per year for the next five years.

CARR Dividends

Carrier Global Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.24 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.69. It is important to note, however, that the 1.24% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.63% of Carrier Global Corp shares, and 88.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.86%. Carrier Global Corp stock is held by 1,712 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.25% of the shares, which is about 94.2 million shares worth $4.68 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 9.93% or 83.18 million shares worth $4.13 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 49.94 million shares worth $2.48 billion, making up 5.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held roughly 30.42 million shares worth around $1.68 billion, which represents about 3.63% of the total shares outstanding.