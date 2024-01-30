Can Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ: NKTX) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.50, and it changed around $0.33 or 3.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $466.17M. NKTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.62, offering almost -22.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.53% since then. We note from Nkarta Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) trade information

Instantly NKTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 43.94% year-to-date, but still up 20.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) is 76.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.11 day(s).

Nkarta Inc (NKTX) estimates and forecasts

Nkarta Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 341.86 percent over the past six months and at a -7.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.80% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -319.81%.

NKTX Dividends

Nkarta Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.14% of Nkarta Inc shares, and 95.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.34%. Nkarta Inc stock is held by 135 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.91% of the shares, which is about 7.81 million shares worth $17.09 million.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., with 10.13% or 4.97 million shares worth $10.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.76 million shares worth $3.85 million, making up 3.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.69 million shares worth around $3.7 million, which represents about 3.45% of the total shares outstanding.