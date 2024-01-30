BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: BCAN)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) were traded, and its beta was 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around -$0.02 or -4.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.61M. BCAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.54, offering almost -1791.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.17% since then. We note from BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 75580.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 170.98K.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) trade information

Instantly BCAN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.68% year-to-date, but still down -6.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) is -32.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.67 day(s).

BCAN Dividends

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 68.11% of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc shares, and 4.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.61%. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc stock is held by 10 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.68% of the shares, which is about 0.66 million shares worth $2.19 million.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC, with 0.35% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.97 million shares worth $0.98 million, making up 2.45% of all outstanding shares.