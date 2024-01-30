Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 8.67 million shares of the Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) were traded, and its beta was 2.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.90, and it changed around -$0.57 or -4.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.67B. BE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.55, offering almost -123.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.08% since then. We note from Bloom Energy Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.06 million.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) trade information

Instantly BE has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.59% year-to-date, but still down -1.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) is -21.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.42 day(s).

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) estimates and forecasts

Bloom Energy Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.45 percent over the past six months and at a 75.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -59.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 77.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $477.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Bloom Energy Corp to make $337.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $462.58 million and $260.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.65%.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 12.