Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $105.16, and it changed around -$2.6 or -2.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.07B. BIDU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $160.88, offering almost -52.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $97.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.27% since then. We note from Baidu Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.05 million.

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Instantly BIDU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.70% year-to-date, but still down -1.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU) is -10.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.79 day(s).

Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Baidu Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.59 percent over the past six months and at a 30.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.96 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Baidu Inc ADR to make $4.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.8 billion and $4.36 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.70%. Baidu Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 30.09% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.31% per year for the next five years.

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.42% of Baidu Inc ADR shares, and 25.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.59%. Baidu Inc ADR stock is held by 770 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.28% of the shares, which is about 9.29 million shares worth $1.27 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.16% or 3.28 million shares worth $449.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.32 million shares worth $728.76 million, making up 1.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held roughly 2.35 million shares worth around $321.57 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.