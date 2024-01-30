Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 4.71 million shares of the Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.58, and it changed around $0.56 or 4.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.05B. ARRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.64, offering almost -96.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.81% since then. We note from Array Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.92 million.

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) trade information

Instantly ARRY has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.17% year-to-date, but still up 3.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) is -20.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.03 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) estimates and forecasts

Array Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.75 percent over the past six months and at a 171.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.68%. Array Technologies Inc earnings are expected to increase by 170.82% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 44.60% per year for the next five years.

ARRY Dividends

Array Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.91% of Array Technologies Inc shares, and 123.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 124.59%. Array Technologies Inc stock is held by 448 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.89% of the shares, which is about 17.97 million shares worth $406.06 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.11% or 13.77 million shares worth $311.09 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.45 million shares worth $100.63 million, making up 2.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.7 million shares worth around $83.62 million, which represents about 2.45% of the total shares outstanding.