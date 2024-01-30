An Analysis Of Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) have been traded, and its beta is 2.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.02, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $211.88M. ACET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.52, offering almost -215.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.58% since then. We note from Adicet Bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 990.68K.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

Instantly ACET has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 59.79% year-to-date, but still up 20.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) is 73.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.14 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) estimates and forecasts

Adicet Bio Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.11 percent over the past six months and at a -99.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.81%. Adicet Bio Inc earnings are expected to increase by -95.15% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 29.10% per year for the next five years.

ACET Dividends

Adicet Bio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 18.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.67% of Adicet Bio Inc shares, and 56.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.56%. Adicet Bio Inc stock is held by 117 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 19.32% of the shares, which is about 8.32 million shares worth $20.22 million.

RTW Investments LP, with 9.85% or 4.24 million shares worth $10.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.98 million shares worth $2.39 million, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $1.37 million, which represents about 1.59% of the total shares outstanding.