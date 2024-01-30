AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ: ALVR): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) were traded, and its beta was 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.71, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $80.64M. ALVR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.24, offering almost -919.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.68% since then. We note from AlloVir Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

Instantly ALVR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.00% year-to-date, but still up 3.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) is 1.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.25 day(s).

AlloVir Inc (ALVR) estimates and forecasts

AlloVir Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.43 percent over the past six months and at a 20.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -104.72%.

ALVR Dividends

AlloVir Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 19.

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.07% of AlloVir Inc shares, and 47.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.92%. AlloVir Inc stock is held by 140 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.35% of the shares, which is about 9.52 million shares worth $32.37 million.

Wasatch Advisors LP, with 5.83% or 6.64 million shares worth $22.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 2.7 million shares worth $8.47 million, making up 2.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.46 million shares worth around $8.35 million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.