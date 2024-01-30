Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.43, and it changed around $0.13 or 10.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $125.10M. ALLK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.73, offering almost -440.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.07% since then. We note from Allakos Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Instantly ALLK has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -47.62% year-to-date, but still up 18.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) is -47.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.09 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Allakos Inc (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Allakos Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.29 percent over the past six months and at a 61.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -55.32%. Allakos Inc earnings are expected to increase by 62.50% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 26.70% per year for the next five years.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 04 and March 08.

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.76% of Allakos Inc shares, and 96.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.94%. Allakos Inc stock is held by 163 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.95% of the shares, which is about 8.65 million shares worth $37.72 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 7.07% or 6.15 million shares worth $26.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 2.98 million shares worth $8.57 million, making up 3.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $9.15 million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.