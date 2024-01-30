Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 9.52 million shares of the Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.16, and it changed around $0.11 or 1.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.59B. ALIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.19, offering almost -11.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.9% since then. We note from Alight Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.10 million.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Instantly ALIT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 7.39% year-to-date, but still up 5.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) is 8.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.4 day(s).

Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts

Alight Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.63 percent over the past six months and at a 17.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.03 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Alight Inc. to make $882.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $942 million and $831 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.20%.

Alight Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 17.27% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 10.80% per year for the next five years.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 02.