ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.79, and it changed around -$0.19 or -1.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. ACMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.47, offering almost -19.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.43% since then. We note from ACM Research Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

Instantly ACMR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.84% year-to-date, but still down -13.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) is -5.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.65 day(s).

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

ACM Research Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 47.26 percent over the past six months and at a 60.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 46.50%.

ACM Research Inc earnings are expected to increase by 58.33% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 42.74% per year for the next five years.

ACMR Dividends

ACM Research Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 26.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.99% of ACM Research Inc shares, and 60.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.25%. ACM Research Inc stock is held by 218 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.70% of the shares, which is about 3.68 million shares worth $48.17 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.24% or 3.43 million shares worth $44.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.33 million shares worth $17.41 million, making up 2.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $19.39 million, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.