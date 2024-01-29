ZeroFox Holdings Inc: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of ZFOX Stock In 2024

In today’s recent session, 1.69 million shares of the ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZFOX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.00, and it changed around $0.13 or 14.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $124.56M. ZFOX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.56, offering almost -356.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.0% since then. We note from ZeroFox Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 410.45K.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZFOX) trade information

Instantly ZFOX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 14.94% year-to-date, but still up 53.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZFOX) is 22.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.96 day(s).

ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZFOX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.18% of ZeroFox Holdings Inc shares, and 54.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.82%. ZeroFox Holdings Inc stock is held by 40 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.05% of the shares, which is about 18.07 million shares worth $18.07 million.

Highland Management Partners 9 LLC, with 11.79% or 14.16 million shares worth $12.45 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.43 million shares worth $0.43 million, making up 0.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $0.41 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.