You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Aravive Inc (NASDAQ: ARAV).

In the last trading session, 3.77 million shares of the Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) were traded, and its beta was 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.04, and it changed around -$0.01 or -13.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.95M. ARAV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.46, offering almost -6050.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.04. We note from Aravive Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 million.

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) trade information

Instantly ARAV has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -67.58% year-to-date, but still down -23.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) is -68.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.91 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Aravive Inc (ARAV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 82.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 92.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -39.60%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.47 million and $420k respectively.

ARAV Dividends

Aravive Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 18.

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.69% of Aravive Inc shares, and 8.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.39%. Aravive Inc stock is held by 43 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.50% of the shares, which is about 4.78 million shares worth $6.03 million.

Artal Group S.A., with 6.22% or 4.57 million shares worth $5.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.27 million shares worth $1.6 million, making up 1.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $0.4 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.