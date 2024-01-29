Why Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 8.07 million shares of the Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.44, and it changed around -$0.36 or -2.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.62B. ZIM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.12, offering almost -86.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.46% since then. We note from Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.83 million.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Instantly ZIM has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 36.17% year-to-date, but still up 4.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) is 31.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.35 day(s).

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.60 percent over the past six months and at a -113.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.80%.

ZIM Dividends

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 15. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 47.62 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.40. It is important to note, however, that the 47.62% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.