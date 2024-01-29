Why Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In today’s recent session, 6.79 million shares of the Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.67, and it changed around $0.38 or 2.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.98B. RIVN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.06, offering almost -79.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.46% since then. We note from Rivian Automotive Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 35.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.31 million.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Instantly RIVN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -33.20% year-to-date, but still down -2.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) is -33.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 104.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.11 day(s).

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Rivian Automotive Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.83 percent over the past six months and at a 20.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 163.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.26 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Rivian Automotive Inc to make $1.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $663 million and $661 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 89.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 118.10%.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 21.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.53% of Rivian Automotive Inc shares, and 50.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.11%. Rivian Automotive Inc stock is held by 898 institutions, with Amazon.com, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 16.54% of the shares, which is about 158.36 million shares worth $2.53 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 7.47% or 71.52 million shares worth $1.14 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 25.74 million shares worth $410.63 million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 21.85 million shares worth around $348.62 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.