Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 3.31 million shares of the Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.78, and it changed around $1.55 or 2.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.38B. WDC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.55, offering almost -1.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.97, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.52% since then. We note from Western Digital Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.59 million.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Instantly WDC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 14.14% year-to-date, but still up 4.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) is 14.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.31 day(s).

Western Digital Corp. (WDC) estimates and forecasts

Western Digital Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.22 percent over the past six months and at a 32.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 98.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 129.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Western Digital Corp. to make $3.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.60%.

WDC Dividends

Western Digital Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 29 and February 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.35% of Western Digital Corp. shares, and 88.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.95%. Western Digital Corp. stock is held by 838 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.88% of the shares, which is about 38.52 million shares worth $1.46 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.15% or 26.41 million shares worth $1.0 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 9.97 million shares worth $378.17 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held roughly 8.01 million shares worth around $303.69 million, which represents about 2.47% of the total shares outstanding.