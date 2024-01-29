VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 2.13 million shares of the VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) were traded, and its beta was -0.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.85, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $265.14M. VNET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.66, offering almost -260.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.16% since then. We note from VNET Group Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

Instantly VNET has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -35.54% year-to-date, but still down -15.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) is -33.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.02 day(s).

VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) estimates and forecasts

VNET Group Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.02 percent over the past six months and at a 67.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -283.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -116.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $283.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect VNET Group Inc ADR to make $282.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $268.33 million and $249.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.38%. VNET Group Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 63.39% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 4.52% per year for the next five years.

VNET Dividends

VNET Group Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 19 and March 25.

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.29% of VNET Group Inc ADR shares, and 57.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.28%. VNET Group Inc ADR stock is held by 131 institutions, with FIL LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.00% of the shares, which is about 14.33 million shares worth $41.55 million.

Blackstone Inc, with 7.26% or 10.4 million shares worth $30.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Fidelity Pacific Basin Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.7 million shares worth $5.05 million, making up 1.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Pacific Basin Fund held roughly 1.65 million shares worth around $4.9 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.